|
|
SHELBY: Eddie Forrest Towery, 69, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Aden and Ethel Tate Towery. Eddie and his wife, Linda, enjoyed riding to the mountains and eating at their favorite restaurant. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Linda Towery; sisters, Becky Smith and husband Tim of Forest City and Pat Canipe of Lattimore; brother, Gene Towery of Forest City; and extended family, Robbie Thrift and wife Wendy of Boiling Springs and Tammy Cash and husband Mark of Shelby. The family is planning a private memorial service.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 3, 2020