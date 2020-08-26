1/
Edgar McCurry
SHELBY - Edgar Dean McCurry, age 67, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home. Born in Cleveland County on December 7, 1952 he was the son of the late Millard McCurry and Marie Pruitt McCurry. He worked for Dover Mill for many years and retired from Shelby Yarn.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Billie Jean Bolin McCurry and two brothers.

Edgar is survived by a son, Shane McCurry of Cherryville; a daughter, Genara McCurry Long and husband Billy of Lincolnton; three sisters; Deborah Dawson and husband Marty of Kings Mountain, Jill Short of Kings Mountain and Brenda McCurry of Shelby; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. McCurry

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
