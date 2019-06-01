|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Edith (Edie) Franklin Bridges, 96, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain.
Mrs. Bridges was born on July 31, 1922 in Hickory, NC to Joe Marcus Franklin and Ethel Heavner Franklin. Edie graduated from Hickory High School, Mars Hill Junior College, and Lenoir Rhyne College where she completed a degree in education. Moving to Kings Mountain in 1945 to serve as secretary at First Baptist Church, she met and married J.C. Bridges the following year. Mrs. Bridges joined the Kings Mountain District Schools in 1958 and was a first-grade teacher at West Elementary for 25 years, retiring in 1983. She was recognized as the first teacher of the year for Kings Mountain District Schools in 1974. She was a faithful member of Kings Mountain Baptist Church where she served as church organist for 33 years. She additionally directed the choir and played the piano for the church's Sunday School program conducted at Kings Mountain Hospital for many years. She was active in numerous community organizations including the Southern Arts Society, the Kings Mountain Woman's Club, the Home Arts Club, the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and Alpha Delta Kappa teacher's sorority.
She was a member and past president of the Magnolia Garden Club and was active on the board of trustees for Jacob S. Mauney Memorial Library. Edie lived life to the fullest and enjoyed painting, reading, traveling, gardening, music, and spending time with those she loved. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Edie was preceded in death by her husband J.C and sisters, Vergie Franklin Miller and Jeanette Franklin Randall. Survivors include son, Don Bridges and wife Joelle of Saint Petersburg, FL, three daughters, Jo B.Darnell and husband Bob of Hickory, NC, Janet B. Anthony and husband Tommy of Kings Mountain, NC, and Joy B. Williams and husband Joe of Kings Mountain, NC, grandchildren, Marc J. McRee and wife Challen of Lincolnton, NC, Virginia D. Driscoll and husband Matt of Coralville, IA, Laura D.Brake and husband Chris of Dunkirk, MD, Dale F. Bridges of Atlanta ,GA, Timothy Bridges of Tampa, FL, Emily A. Kistler and husband Travis of Belmont, NC, Eric J. Anthony of Greensboro, NC, Gregory L. George and wife Melissa of Raleigh, NC, David H. George and wife Miriam of Raleigh, NC, and Greg Williams of Kings Mountain, NC, great-grandchildren Maddox, Jackson, Cruz, and Beckham McRee of Lincolnton, NC, Claire, William, and Sara George of Raleigh, NC, David and Daisy George of Raleigh, NC, Neala and Madelyn Driscoll of Coralville, IA, Beau, Emory, and Holland Brake of Dunkirk, MD, and Jonah and Abby Williams of Kings Mountain, NC.
The family would like to offer its sincere thanks to the staff of Summit Place of Kings Mountain, White Oak Manor of Kings Mountain, and Hospice of Cleveland County for their dedicated help and loving care given to Edie during her last years.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3 from 3 until 4 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Kings Mountain Baptist Church, 101 W. Mountain Street, Kings Mountain, NC.
A memorial service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m., officiated by Rev. Tim Whitesides.
Memorials may be made to Kings Mountain Baptist Church (P.O. Box 608, Kings Mountain, NC 28086) or Hospice of Cleveland County.
Published in Shelby Star on June 1, 2019