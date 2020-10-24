1/1
Edith Stroup
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Isabelle Hardin Stroup, age 85 of Shelby, NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 23, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Dean Stroup (Cathy) of Boiling Springs, NC, and Kay Stroup Piercy of Boiling Springs, NC, eight grandchildren, Lindsey Owens Darnell (Jonathan) of Boiling Springs, NC, Jason Stroup (Melissa) of Shelby, NC, Amy Stroup Manning (Cajun) of Blacksburg, SC, Shaun Stroup (Ashlei) of Shelby, NC, Travis Stroup (Ashley) of Shelby, NC, Taylor Stoup of Shelby, NC, Marshall Cline of Shelby, NC, and Adam Cline of Shelby, NC, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Born March 23, 1935 in Cleveland County, Edith was the daughter of the late Joe C. Hardin and Naomi Bowen Hardin and was preceded in death by her son, Billy Ray "Pete" Stroup, a grandson, Christopher Adam Stroup, four brothers, and three sisters.
Edith was a hard worker and loved doing for others. She enjoyed years of doing ceramics, loved Christmas time and southern gospel music.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Dr. Eric Davis.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved