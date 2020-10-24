Edith Stroup

Edith Isabelle Hardin Stroup, age 85 of Shelby, NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 23, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Dean Stroup (Cathy) of Boiling Springs, NC, and Kay Stroup Piercy of Boiling Springs, NC, eight grandchildren, Lindsey Owens Darnell (Jonathan) of Boiling Springs, NC, Jason Stroup (Melissa) of Shelby, NC, Amy Stroup Manning (Cajun) of Blacksburg, SC, Shaun Stroup (Ashlei) of Shelby, NC, Travis Stroup (Ashley) of Shelby, NC, Taylor Stoup of Shelby, NC, Marshall Cline of Shelby, NC, and Adam Cline of Shelby, NC, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Born March 23, 1935 in Cleveland County, Edith was the daughter of the late Joe C. Hardin and Naomi Bowen Hardin and was preceded in death by her son, Billy Ray "Pete" Stroup, a grandson, Christopher Adam Stroup, four brothers, and three sisters.
Edith was a hard worker and loved doing for others. She enjoyed years of doing ceramics, loved Christmas time and southern gospel music.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Dr. Eric Davis.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
