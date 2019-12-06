Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Mode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Mode


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Mode Obituary
Edna Rose Willis Mode, 69, of New Prospect Church Road in Shelby, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at home.
Born December 9, 1949 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Richard Franklin Willis and Edna Dean Willis. She was retired from Ingle's in the floral department.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Esper Willis.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, Ronald "Ronnie" Clarence Mode; son, Hugh Lee Mode and wife Crystal of Enfield, NC; two daughters, Rhonda Cartee and husband Chris of Moncks Corner, SC and Bobbie Denise Mode of Lincolnton; brother, Richard "Dicky" Willis and wife Sherry of Shelby; sister, Debbie Lynn Williams and husband Thomas "Tiny" of Boiling Springs; five grandchildren; Kevin D. Johnson, Katelyn R. Frigo, Justin M. Trammell; Caitlyn L. Williams; and Brittany W. Lynch; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel.
The burial will follow in the Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -