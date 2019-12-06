|
Edna Rose Willis Mode, 69, of New Prospect Church Road in Shelby, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at home.
Born December 9, 1949 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Richard Franklin Willis and Edna Dean Willis. She was retired from Ingle's in the floral department.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Esper Willis.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, Ronald "Ronnie" Clarence Mode; son, Hugh Lee Mode and wife Crystal of Enfield, NC; two daughters, Rhonda Cartee and husband Chris of Moncks Corner, SC and Bobbie Denise Mode of Lincolnton; brother, Richard "Dicky" Willis and wife Sherry of Shelby; sister, Debbie Lynn Williams and husband Thomas "Tiny" of Boiling Springs; five grandchildren; Kevin D. Johnson, Katelyn R. Frigo, Justin M. Trammell; Caitlyn L. Williams; and Brittany W. Lynch; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel.
The burial will follow in the Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 6, 2019