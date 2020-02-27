|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Edward Eugene Ervin, age 88, of Mary's Grove Church Road, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 7, 1932 in Gaston County to the late Ora Bell Tucker Ervin.
Edward was retired from the United States Air Force. He was a retired educator of automotive service technology for Cleveland County Schools and Cleveland Community College. He was also a member of Buffalo Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Amelia Jane Grigg Ervin.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Wanda Jane Ervin Gosnick of Shelby; sons, Tracy Edward Ervin of Shelby and Jason Eugene Ervin and wife, Lori of Shelby; and granddaughters, Jessica Lynn Gosnick of Shelby and Kaila Lee Hollifield Brown of Myrtle
Beach.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Buffalo Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Lail and Rev. Dustin
Mace officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rights given by American Legion Post 100. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:30 PM to 2:45 PM prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County at https://www.hospicecares.cc/donate, or the American Legion Post 100 at 215 N Pink St, Cherryville, NC 28021
Published in Shelby Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020