|
|
Edward "Ned" Hendrick, age 82, of Rutherfordton, NC, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Hospice House of the Carolina Foothills.
He was the son of the late Andrew Ford Hendrick Sr. and the late Beuna Borders Hendrick and he was the widower of the late Barbara Jean Hendrick.
Ned was a native of Cleveland County and a member of First United Methodist Church, Rutherfordton. In addition to his parents and his wife, Ned was preceded in death by three brothers: Ford Hendrick, Jack Hendrick and Bill Hendrick.
He is survived by: One Step-Son, Derek Smith and his wife Joy; One Brother, Joe Hendrick; Two Grandchildren, Savannah Smith and Noah Smith.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at McMahan's Funeral Home. The graveside service will be at Cleveland Memorial Park at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 with Reverend Dr. In - Yong Lee officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be
made to Hospice House of the Carolina Foothills; P.O. Box 336, Forest City NC 28043. An online guest register is available at www.mcmahansfuneralhome.com.
McMahan's Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 15, 2019