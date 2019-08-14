Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Elaine Blanton
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Westview Baptist Church
1937 - 2019
Elaine Blanton Obituary
SHELBY - Elaine Jones Blanton, age 82, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hospice-Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on May 26, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Herschel Jones and Edna Thrift Jones. She grew up as a member of Ross Grove Baptist Church and after her marriage to Bill in 1957, she became a faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Shelby for over 50 years, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, was active with the WMU, as well as many other committees. Later in life Elaine held membership at Westview Baptist Church. She worked for a number of years at Sears and went on to become the owner of Amity Finance of Shelby. Elaine loved her family, cooking, and baking but above all she loved to serve the Lord and serve others. She will be remembered as the spiritual leader of her family.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by, one brother Bob Jones and one sister-in-law, Sue Jones, whom she shared a kindred spirit.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill Blanton, two daughters, Donna Rash and husband Marty, and Pam Williams and husband Michael all of Shelby, two grandsons; Lucas Rash and Adam Rash, three step granddaughters, Brittany Williams, Andrea Williams, Michelle Williams as well as two great-grandsons Logan Rash and Avery Williams.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Cleveland County for their loving care of Elaine.

Funeral Service will be held 11:30 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Westview Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Rick Bowling and Dr. Tracy Jessup officiating, burial will follow in Ross Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 am until 11:30 in the church sanctuary.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or Westview Baptist Church, 500 Melody Lane, Shelby NC 28152

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Blanton.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 14, 2019
