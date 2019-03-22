|
SHELBY - Elaine Powell Horn of Shelby, NC died at her home following a brief illness on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 with her family by her side. Elaine was born March 22, 1924 the daughter of the late Vester Albert Powell and Inez McKee Powell of Polkville, NC. She was a graduate of Polkville High School, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a BS in Home Economics, and Western Carolina University with a Masters degree in Counseling. Elaine married Bill Horn in June, 1946. She taught a variety of subjects at the middle school, high school, and college level. She was always active in church, community, and civic organizations, as well as volunteering and hosting social events. Her legacy as a teacher and as a hostess was her ability to make everyone in her presence feel welcome and at ease.
She is survived by her husband; two daughters: Christine Horn Williams of Charlotte, NC and Cathryn Horn Griffith (Mitchell) of Beaufort, SC; five grandchildren: Clay Williams (Lonna Hays), Curt Williams, Madeline Griffith, Jack Griffith, and MacMillan Griffith; and two great-grandsons: George and Henry Williams.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Shelby on Saturday, March 23 at 2:00pm with Rev. Tony Tench officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28050.
