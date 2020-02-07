Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church
1310 Polkville Road
Shelby, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:30 PM
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church
1310 Polkville Road
Shelby, NC
Elaine Phillips Obituary
Ms. Elaine Emily Phillips, 85, of 600 Kings Road Shelby, NC passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 1310 Polkville Road, Shelby. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:30 PM at the church and other times at 1329 Concord Street, Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 7, 2020
