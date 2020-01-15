|
|
Christine Elaine Vinson, 72, of 1007 Scenic Drive Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born in Cleveland County, NC on May 17, 1947 to the late Flossie Petty Robinson and Layman Cornwell.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Jones Tabernacle CME Church in Lawndale.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 Noon.
Burial will take place at the church cemetery.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 15, 2020