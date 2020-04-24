|
|
Ms. Elease Brooks, 65, of 2511 Wildwood Drive Shelby, NC passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Shelby, NC. She was born on July 27, 1954 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Robert Brooks and Estelle Thompson Brooks.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Ms. Brooks will be private. She may be viewed on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Ellis Chapel Baptist Church from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM with a reception of friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the church. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 24, 2020