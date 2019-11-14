|
|
FALLSTON - Eliza Adaline Stamey Ross, 102, of Fallston, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Wendover in Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County, on October 17, 1917, she was a daughter of the late Robert Franklin Stamey and Annie Mae Alexander Stamey. Mrs. Ross had fond memories of playing basketball at Fallston School where she was all conference guard. She retired from Hudson Hosiery after twenty-five years of service and retired from Fiber Industries after six years of service. She attended Fallston Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Osborne Ross, Sr; two daughters, Julia S. Miller and Nancy J. Ross; three brothers, Rev. Robert Stamey, Bill Stamey, and Rev. Ben Stamey; and two sisters, Betty S. Simpson and Kay S. Nelson.
She is survived by her son, Claude Ross, Jr and wife Judy of Fallston, brother, Gilbert Stamey and wife Nancy of Topsail Island; sister, Margaret Royster of Polkville; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Blanton officiating.
The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to - Carolina Chpt., 1901 Brunswick Ave, Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 14, 2019