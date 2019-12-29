|
Elizabeth Ann Elliott Honeycutt, age 86, passed away December 25 surrounded by her family at her residence in Bowling Green. The Polkville, N.C. native was the daughter of the late Plato Jefferson and Eugenia Lollar Elliott and wife of the late Harold Reese Honeycutt Jr. She is preceded in death by two daughters Phyllis Medlin and Laura Vick.
Elizabeth taught math at Warren Central High School for 20 years. After retirement, she volunteered at Natcher Elementary School on their Mathletes Team, she was founding emeritus status member of Fountain Square Players since 1977; she acted in dozens of plays over the years and helped with props and costumes. She was also an active member of the Public Theater of KY, a longtime member of the Current Events club and the Philanthropic Education Organization. She was an active member of State Street United Methodist Church since moving to Bowling Green in 1976, she had several adopted grandchildren. She and her late husband Reese were active and enthusiastic longtime supporters of Warren Central High School and WKU basketball and football teams. She was an active participant in three separate bridge clubs, supporter of Orchestra Kentucky and SKYPAC through contributions and attendance. Elizabeth was a lifelong learner with a never-ending thirst for knowledge and active participant in WKU's Society for Lifelong Learning.
She is survived by her daughters: Charlotte McLain (Charlie), Christine Hanshaw (Bill) and Emily Barnes (Karen), sisters; Millie Sandman (Cal) and Martha Hester, grandchildren: David Prater (Penny), Christine Smith (Thom), Gabriel Medlin (Cassie), Rebekah Medlin, Bethany Tagarook (Brandon), Olivia Vick, Joshua Holland and Adam Logsdon, nine great-grandchildren, two nieces and one nephew and her two foreign exchange students Linn and Are Lervik from Norway.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Saturday and 12:00 PM-2:00 PM Sunday with Funeral Service Sunday December 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial Tuesday December 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Elliott Cemetery in Polkville, North Carolina.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Fountain Square Players or the Stained Glass Window fund at State Street UMC.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 29, 2019