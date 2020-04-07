|
SHELBY- Elizabeth "Lib" Holland Claytor, 95, died peacefully Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Hospice Wendover in Shelby. Born May 28, 1924, she was a native of Shelby and the daughter of the late Roland Griffin Holland and Nancy Wilkins Holland.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John William Claytor, Sr., in 1998, two brothers Griffin and Lawrence as well as one sister Dorothy.
Lib Claytor attended Elon College where she met her husband, Bill. They returned to Shelby where she began her teaching career as an 8th grade English teacher and later taught the 8th grade Gifted and Talented program at the "old" Shelby Junior High School on Marion Street. Lib educated many residents of Cleveland County for over 43 years. She also earned a Masters Degree in Guidance and Counseling at UNC-Charlotte and spent the last 14 years of her career as a counselor at Shelby Junior High School.
Lib was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Red Hat Society and several bridge clubs. She was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church, Shelby Presbyterian Church, and First Baptist Church of Shelby. She traveled on cruises to the Panama Canal, Nova Scotia and Alaska. She was fortunate to have made a trip to New York City to the top of the World Trade Center in mid-August 2001, just one month before the 9/11 tragedy. Lib had a quick wit and a sharp sense of humor. She had a sweet tooth and loved anything chocolate. When there was a task in front of her, it needed to be done NOW! She was very independent and lived in the same house for 62 years until joining the Elmcroft community in October 2019.
Lib is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. John William Claytor, Jr., and wife Lisa Davis Claytor of Shelby, Robert Holland Claytor and wife Kathy Spake Claytor of Greensboro, four grandchildren, who affectionatly called her "Bessie"; Dr. Jennifer Davis Claytor of San Francisco, CA and John William Claytor, III of Shelby, Austin Holland Claytor and wife Ashley Weddle Claytor of Charlotte, John Andrew Claytor of Charlotte and her niece Jonan Holland Shelton and husband Rick Shelton and their children, Lisa Mauney and Tripp Shelton, as well as a nephew Rostan Holland and his son Chad Holland.
