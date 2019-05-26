Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
Elizabeth Jefferies Obituary
Ms. Elizabeth Ann Jackson Jefferies, 75, of 826 Hardy Street Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.
She was born on April 14, 1944 to the late Charlie Mack Jackson and Buna Mae Jackson Albert.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel Shelby, NC. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:00 PM at the chapel and other times at the home of her sister, Phyllis Feaster, 794 Kenmore Street Shelby NC.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 26, 2019
