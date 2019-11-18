|
Ella Jean Rainey McDaniel, age 80 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 16, 2019.
She is survived her husband of 44 years, Dean Durwood McDaniel of the home, two daughters, Sherry Haynes Hill (Otha) of Lexington, NC, and Tracy Haynes (Scott Reynolds) of Charlotte, NC, two grandsons, Cameron Hill (Amanda) of Lexington, NC, and Justin Carrigan of Concord, NC, and two great grandchildren, Camdyn and Carson Hill.
Born May 2, 1939 in Madison County, Jean was the daughter of the late Henry and Etrulia Dixon Rainey.
Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed fishing, her animals, watching sports, and spending time with her family and friends. Jean has rescued numerous animals and made sure they were taken care of.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel conducted by Rev. Steve Taylor. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made to Cleveland County Humane Society, 1609 E. Marion Street, Shelby, NC 28150.
