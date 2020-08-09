Ellen Powell

Ellen Peeler Powell, 91, of Belwood, North Carolina, passed away August 7, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland in Cleveland County North Carolina.
Ellen was born August 2 ,1929 and was the daughter of the late Barney Paris and Florence Lackey Peeler.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Andrew Powell and brothers B.P. Peeler Jr. of Belwood, North Carolina and Dr. Lackey B Peeler of Charlotte, North Carolina. She is survived by her son William Andrew (Andy) Powell, Jr. and wife Debbie of Belwood. Two grandchildren, Drew Powell (Jodi) of Belwood and Katie Powell Belflower (Jeff) of Bostic. Three great-grandchildren, Luke and Lila Powell, Henry Belflower and a dear sister, Coye M. Elmore of Lawndale, North Carolina.
Ellen was a graduate of Meredith College in Raleigh, NC and did post graduate study at Appalachian State University. A lifelong learner, her mother always teased that she was a "professional student". She taught school for many years and rose through the ranks to become the first female Superintendent of the Cleveland County School System. She was Coordinator and Counselor of the National Science Foundation of Appalachian State University and a past member of Phi Delta Kappa and Kappa Kappa Lota. She was the recipient of the NC Technology Administrator of the Year Award along with the Administrator of the Year-NVAEOP. Ellen was also chosen as a Distinguished Woman of Cleveland County in 1992. Although she accomplished much in her professional life, she was most proud of her family. The epitome of grace and kindness, she found joy in each day as it came.
Ellen was a member of Kadesh United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers and the kind nurses of Atrium Health for the excellent care she received.
A private burial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor Ellen's memory, please consider a memorial to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc, Fallston.