Spontaneous - Ready to Go - Adventurous
Ellen Ruth Champion Hendrick, age 55, passed away at her residence in Shelby, North Carolina on Monday ~ July 13, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Ellen loved to macramé, spend time in her garden, and travel. She was a social butterfly with a green thumb. She enjoyed hiking, swimming, and being outside.
Described by her family, she was the best pancake maker ever, accomplished cook and wine connoisseur. Ellen had a very bright personality and was a very selfless lady who loved to help others. She will always be remembered as a great Memaw and a mom who never gave up on meeting the needs of her children. Not only will Ellen be missed by her family, she will be missed by her friends and all who met her.
Those left behind to cherish Ellen's memories and carry on her legacy are her mother: Ruth Guthrie Champion of Shelby, North Carolina; two daughters and son in law: Ashley Michelle Hendrick of the home: Laura Hendrick Hoyle and husband Clifton "Cliff"of Wingate, North Carolina; son: Conan Doyle Hendrick IV of Shelby, North Carolina; three grandchildren: Sage Orion Hendrick, Conan Doyle Hendrick V and Ellie Grace Hoyle. Life partner of 13 years: Fabio Cavalli of Italy; sister and brother in law: Julie and Stan Lowery of Shelby, North Carolina; brother and sister in law: Phil and Sandy Champion of Shelby, North Carolina; father of Ellen's children: Butch Hendrick; several nieces and nephews: Phil Champion Jr, Jennifer McSwain, Jessica Fowler, Doug Lowery, Catherine Lowery and Will Champion.
Ellen was preceded in death by her father William Thomas Champion.
A Life Well Celebrated Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home in Gastonia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2 PM.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Ellen's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Ellen Ruth Hendrick and her loving family are in the care of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, North Carolina.