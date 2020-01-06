|
Ellerea Walker Russ Bolin, 92, of Dick Spangler Rd. in Shelby, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.
Born April 24, 1927 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Jonathan Mitchell Walker and Eliza Brackett Walker. She was retired from Dover Textiles and was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by both husbands, Arthur Lee Russ and John Robert Bolin; son, Wayne Edward Russ; three brothers, Roy Walker, Flay Walker and J.C. Walker and four sisters, Macie Williams, Gracie Williams, Bertha Edna Spake and Irene Ross.
Survivors include one son, Bobby Lee Russ and wife Dorothy of Shelby; two grandchildren, Timothy Russ and wife, Elizabeth of Polkville and Brian Russ of Atlanta, GA; two great grandchildren, Philip Russ and wife Hunter of Vero Beach, FL and Kristin Russ of Shelby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 12 Noon Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston
The funeral service will be on 12 Noon, Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ernie Blanton officiating.
Burial will follow in the Double Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hopsice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Drive, Shelby, NC 28/150.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 6, 2020