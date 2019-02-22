|
|
SHELBY - Ellie Leming Bell, age 94 of Shelby, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Shelby.
She is survived by a daughter, Dorothy Cobb (R.A.), a daughter-in-law, Joan Bell, two grandchildren, Jeffery Bell (Miriam), and Jason Bell, three great grandchildren, Abby Garlock (Brandon), Cindy Bell, and Rachel Bell, five great great grandchildren, Phineas Garlock, Alexis Cook, Gavin Cook, Penelope Garlock, and Olyve Sutphin, and two brothers, Vance and Bill Leming.
Born September 24, 1924 in York County, SC, Mrs. Bell was the daughter of the late Harley and Virgie Wooley Leming and was preceded in death by her husband, Dorse Hood Bell, two children, Jerry Bell and Steve Bell, and three siblings, Irene, Orivis, and Virginia.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 22, 2019