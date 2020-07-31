1/1
Ellis Monroe
1933 - 2020
SHELBY - Ellis Paschall Monroe, age 87, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born January 9, 1933 in Asheville, NC, to the late Ellis Fairley Monroe and Louise Paschall Monroe. Ellis loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved his family, his friends, and Virginia Tech. In return, they all loved him right back.

He is survived by his sons, Robin Monroe of Suwanee, Georgia, David Monroe of Shelby, NC, Thomas Monroe (Emily) of Shelby, NC, and daughter, Keely Monroe Edwards (Chad) of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren: Baylen Monroe, Mallory (Monroe) Brown, Angus Monroe, Ellis Monroe, Jack Monroe, and Kathryn Eloise Edwards; four great grandchildren Eli Monroe, Abel Monroe, Lillian Monroe and Annie Kate Brown, and beloved friends in Shelby and all over the Southeast.

He lived his early years in Asheville, NC and attended Asheville School for Boys. He was a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute (formerly named) and began his memorable time at the home of the Hokies. While there, he was a walk-on center for the basketball team and a member of the Corps of Cadets. He graduated in 1956 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He was also a member of the German Club and DKE fraternity.

Graduation did not end his association with his beloved Virginia Tech. Throughout his life Ellis was proud of his alma mater and proudly shared that love with the many people who naturally gravitated to him, even naming a beloved dog, Hokie. During football and basketball seasons, he traveled all over for games where he spent time with fellow alumni, friends and family, sporting his maroon and orange while tirelessly cheering through good times and bad for his Hokies.

Ellis was a superb businessman. After college, he became the Co-Owner and Chairman of Shelby Supply Company in Shelby, NC, an industrial supply company that served the Carolinas for many years. Following his sale of Shelby Supply Company, he founded Monroe Sales Company, and along with his sons, operated it for over 25 years.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Ellis had a giving heart and served his community in many ways. He was on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Cleveland County, served as Boy Scout District Chairman and earned the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts of America. Ellis served as a deacon in the Shelby Presbyterian Church, was an active member of Shelby Rotary Club and was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow. After retiring, he served as the President of the Board of Directors of Cleveland Community College.

Ellis was an active and supportive alumnus of his alma mater and served on the Board of Directors for the Virginia Tech Athletic Association. He was the President of the local chapter of the Hokie Club, a long-time member of the Lifetime Golden Hokie Club and a member of the Ut Prosim Society, a philanthropic community that sustains all areas of the university through engagement and extraordinary generosity. Over the years, he proudly shared his love of Virginia Tech with prospective students by helping them to make vital contacts and to ultimately become lifelong Hokies, like himself.
Throughout his life, Ellis enjoyed being with his family and many friends. He loved to spend the weekends boating and skiing with his children, and then his grandchildren at his home on Moss Lake. All who met Ellis would never forget him and anyone who spent more than 10 minutes in his infectious company would come away with an 'Ellis' story to share. You could always find him with the infamous Rat-Pack, a group of incredibly close friends, with whom he shared many fond memories. All will miss his wink, smile, charismatic charm, and great sense of humor.

The family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Hospice of Cleveland County and Helping Hands who provided him with wonderful, compassionate care.

The funeral will be private and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made in Ellis' name to Shelby Presbyterian Church Columbarium Building Fund (226 Graham St., Shelby, NC 28150) or to The Virginia Tech Athletic Fund for the Men's Golf Program (PO Box 10307, Blacksburg, VA 24062). Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 30, 2020
May God bless you and the family. My prayers are with you.
Madge Jones
Friend
July 30, 2020
I can't imagine a better father-in-law. We love you and miss you already Poppy. Rest in peace.
Chad Edwards
Family
July 29, 2020
Tom Sikes
Friend
July 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jay Hayes
Family
July 28, 2020
Ellis will be missed by many but especially the Rogers Family. He was a dear friend and such a kind hearted person. Our thoughts and prayers to the family.
Rita & Pat Rogers
Friend
