Eloise Spangler Wright, 88 of Columns Circle, Shelby passed away, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Wendover.
She was born December 10, 1930 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Eubert Bynum Spangler and Edith Beam Spangler. Mrs. Wright was a 1949 graduate of Fallston High School and then attended Kings Business
College. She was retired from First National Bank and was a member of Fallston Baptist Church, church choir and the Joy Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, Hoyle Hoyte Wright; a daughter, Sheila Whisnant; a brother, Gene Spangler and a sister, Shirley Greene.
Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Wright and wife, Denise of Kings Mountain; son-in-law, Tracy Whisnant of Shelby; two grandchildren, Ricky and Sage Wright and a sister, Sara Greene of Shelby.
Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Thursday at Fallston Baptist Church Family Life Center.
A funeral service will be Thursday at 3:00 PM at Fallston Baptist Church with Rev. David Blanton officiating.
Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fallston Baptist Church Growing in His Glory Fund, PO Box 116, Fallston, NC 28042 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements are entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 9, 2019