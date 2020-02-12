Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Aldersgate Methodist Church Welcome Center
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Aldersgate Methodist Church Welcome Center
1941 - 2020
Elouise Vardeman Obituary
Elouise Acree Vardeman, AKA "Mama V", passed away on February 9, 2020.

She was born on October 21, 1941 in Banks County, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Emma Acree.

She worked at Carter Chevrolet for many years and then became a stay at home grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Vardeman and her sister Irene Mullinax. She is survived by her son Robert E. Vardeman Jr. and wife Paula Vardeman, her daughter Holli V. Clark and husband Matthew Clark, and grandchildren Gavin and Jon Goforth, along with Mileena Stewart, Shilah, Zethery, and Brantley Sanders.

She lived a humble life of servanthood. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Aldersgate Methodist Church Welcome Center at 3:00-3:45 p.m.

The Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 12, 2020
