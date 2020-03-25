|
MOORESBORO - Elsie Hamrick Dixon, 80, died peacefully on March 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Buren Hamrick and Grace Robinson Hamrick.
Elsie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a homemaker who enjoyed working with her brother, Charles, at his grocery store. While there, she kept the locals in stitches with her jokes and bright smile. Music was one of her greatest joys as she loved to listen to her daughters sing and her grandchildren play guitar. Gospel music was her favorite. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Mooresboro, NC.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother Joe Hamrick.
She will be missed and survived by her husband Calvin Dixon; three daughters Janet Jau, Sandi Blanton, Kathy Taylor; two brothers Charles and Jimmy Hamrick; three sisters Daisy Wylie, Louise Harris and Evelyn Walker. She will also be missed by nine grandchildren Brian, Kyle, Brooke, Regina, Jacob, Jeffrey, Luke, Joshua and Matthew; plus, nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held 4:30 Thursday March 26, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Mooresboro, NC. The Rev. Kevin Hamrick will officiate the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside. www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 25, 2020