Elsie Willis

Elsie Lou Parker Willis, 84 , of 145 Willis Road , Lawndale , passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover , Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County, on April 3, 1936 , she was the daughter of the late Haywood Parker and Zora Belle Luckadoo Parker. She was retired from Cleveland Mills and was a member of Knob Creek United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters, Gertrude Sailors, Christine Seagle, Beth McNeilly and Jeanette Hoyle and two infant sisters.
Survivors include her husband of sixty nine years, JC Willis; three sons, Jessie Ronnie Willis and wife Rene of Kings Mountain, Gary Willis and wife Bernice of Lawndale and Michael Willis and wife Jennifer of Lawndale; two daughters, Daphene McNeilly and husband Richard of Casar and Ellie Beason and husband Bobby of Shelby; three brothers, Delbert Parker of Casar, Claman Parker of Hickory and Bobby Parker of Casar; sister, Margaret Willis of Lawndale; 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4, 2020 , at 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brian Elwell officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
The burial will follow the service in the Knob Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or to Knob Creek United Methodist Church, PO Box 189, Fallston, NC 28042.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.