SHELBY - Emily Jean Montgomery Withrow entered into rest on Feb18, 2019 after a battle of cancer.
She was 83 years young when she joined her husband Zan who passed in 1991. Emily fulfilled many roles in her life a wife, mother, grandmother, mentor, and educator.
She grew up in a small town of Mooresboro, daughter of Joshua and Virginia Montgomery and graduated from Green Bethel School. She pursued a higher education at Bennett College in Greensboro.
She is survived by her son Eric Withrow (Amogene) of Shelby, her daughter Lorna Withrow of Raleigh, NC two grandsons Joshua and Brandon (Brittany) and a great-grandson Deacon.
Reflections will be at 2 p.m. Saturday and the funeral services will be at 2:30 pm at Brooks Chapel UMC of 110 Brooks Chapel Ct., Ellenboro.
Dockery's Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 21, 2019