Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Viewing
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Schenck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Schenck


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Schenck Obituary
SHELBY - Emma Brooks Schenck, 96, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain, NC.

She was born in Cleveland County, NC on January 25, 1924 to the late Beulena Gertrude Borders and Walter Lee Brooks.

Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mrs. Schenck will be private.

She may be viewed on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon. Burial will take place at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -