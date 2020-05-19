|
SHELBY - Emma Brooks Schenck, 96, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain, NC.
She was born in Cleveland County, NC on January 25, 1924 to the late Beulena Gertrude Borders and Walter Lee Brooks.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mrs. Schenck will be private.
She may be viewed on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon. Burial will take place at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery.
