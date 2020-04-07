Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Mrs. Emma Barrow Scott, 100, of Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Shelby. She was born in Oglethorpe County, GA on May 20, 1919 to the late Shadrach Barrow and Nancy Glenn Barrow.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mrs. Scott will be private. She may be viewed on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. They are receiving friends at the home of her daughter, Madge Wray at 1607 Beam Drive Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 7, 2020
