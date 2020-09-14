1/1
Emmett Odell Greene
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Emmett Odell Greene, 79, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on September 11, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at the home of his daughter. He was born in Cleveland County, NC, son of the late Fred Thomas and Louis Lovelace Green and was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Harmon. Emmett attended the Nashville Auto and Diesel College and retired from Carolina Freight after many years of service as a diesel mechanic. He also worked at the city of Kings Mountain in maintenance and for Kings Mountain District Schools after his retirement. Emmett was an avid outdoors man and loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed baseball and loved watching his grandchildren play ball. He was a former member and deacon of Macedonia Baptist Church and was a current member of David Baptist where he enjoyed singing in the choir. In his spare time, Emmett enjoyed working on small engines. He was a devoted husband and caregiver to his beloved wife Betty, loving father to his children and doting grandfather to his grandchildren.
SURVIVORS: Wife of 59 years: Betty Champion Greene, of the home
Daughter: Lisa Greene Weaver and husband Bill, Shelby, NC
Son: Phillip Greene and family, Shelby, NC
Grandchildren: Angel Queen (Phillip), Dustin Mode, Thomas Weaver (Chrissy Helton) and Nicholas Weaver
Great-Grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Jackson Queen
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at David Baptist Church with Reverends David Turner and Brian Taule officiating
VISITATION: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 12:50 PM prior to the service at David Baptist Church
INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC

Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
12:00 - 12:45 PM
David Baptist Church
SEP
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
David Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
