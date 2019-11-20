Home

Eric Cerwin
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
4519 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC
More Obituaries for Eric Cerwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Eric Allen Cerwin


1960 - 2019
Dr. Eric Allen Cerwin Obituary
CHARLOTTE- Dr. Eric Allen Cerwin, age 59, passed away suddenly on Sunday November 17, 2019. Born in Burlington, Wisconsin, on January 31, 1960, he was the son of Robert and Elaine Mittelsteadt Cerwin of Shelby.
In addition to his parents, Eric is survived by his wife, Renee Cerwin and their children, Logan, Graham and Savannah: a brother, Todd Cerwin and his wife Deanna of Shelby (their kids are Phillip and Taylor); and two sisters, Debbie Cerwin of Asheville (her son Josh), and Janet Johnson and her husband Dwight (their kids are Kaitlin, Jennifer and husband Graham, and Sydney) all of Raleigh; and his beloved canine companion, " Jack".
A memorial service will be held on Friday November 22nd at 11:00 at Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Road Charlotte, NC.
Memorials can be made in his name to the .
Arrangements by Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 20, 2019
