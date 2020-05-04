|
Eric Aquitante, age 50, passed away on May 2, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Henson Aquitante of Boiling Springs, NC, a daughter, Makayla Noel Owensby of Covington, GA, a sister, Dawn Phillips McCloud, two brothers, Michael Call and Anthony Call, his stepfather, Bob Call, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born in Norwich, CT on August 15, 1969, Eric was the son of the late Anthony Aquitante II and Sandra Johnson Call.
Eric loved playing guitar and listening to classic rock. He was a devoted Patriots fan. Eric also enjoyed karaoke with his wife and friends.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
