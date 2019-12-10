|
SHELBY - Eric Mario Talley, 53, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his home.
A native of Cleveland County, he is the son of Norman "Bud" and Viola Perez Talley of Shelby.
Eric was a 1984 graduate of Shelby High School, where he was active in the Spanish and drama club. He also attended NC State and UNC Asheville, and worked in landscaping for many years.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mario and Dr. Viola C. Perez.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Jerrie Talley, of the home; son, Elmore Rourk; daughter, Ann Rourk, both of the home; and brothers, Kirk Talley of Chester, SC, and Alex Talley of Clover, SC. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ray Talley officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Gideon's International, PO Box 1602 Shelby, NC 28151
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 10, 2019