SHELBY- Ernest Carroll Blanton, Sr. age 69, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on December 15, 1949, he was the son of the late James Quinton and Jurell Bryant Blanton. Ernest was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Fallston where he was a former Trustee and Deacon. He was a backhoe operator for Wesson Construction for a number of years. Ernest enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing and being with his grandchildren.
Ernest is survived by his wife of 51 years, Brenda Pearson Blanton; a son, Ernie Blanton Jr. and wife Shannon of Casar; the love of Ernest's life, his two grandchildren, Jeremy Dylan Blanton and Morgan Grace Blanton both of Casar; two brothers, Wayne Blanton and wife Linda of Lattimore, Mike Blanton and wife Debbie of Polkville; two sisters, Brenda Rhyne and husband Buddy of Cherryville, and Renea Wright and husband Ted of Ellenboro; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Frances Peason of Shelby, Shirley Russ and husband Kenneth of Boiling Springs, Joe Thrift and wife Nancy of Forest City.
The family will have a private service and no formal visitation; however the family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Charity Baptist Church, 113 Charity Church Road, Lawndale NC 28090 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 7, 2019