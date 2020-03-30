|
Ernest Clyde Jr. of Brooklyn, NY transitioned on Monday, March 23, 2020. Ernest was born on May 5, 1932 in Shelton, SC to the late Ernest Clyde Sr. and Cora Clyde.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Ernest Clyde Sr. and Cora Clyde, his brother, Robert Lee Degree, sisters: Jean Clyde Williams and Leola Clyde Sockwell, and sons: Ernest "Sonny" Clyde III, and Kim Clyde.
Ernest was a graduate of Cleveland High School, in Shelby, NC in the 1950's, where he was known for his outstanding basketball skills. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1955 and he was formally married to Mary Helen Washington.
He leaves in fond memories his granddaughter and caregiver, Faith Stanley and grandson Tyreak Clyde (Tasha), granddaughter Francis, Clyde of the US Navy and Earnest Clyde IV, grandson. His sisters Annie R. Clyde of NJ and Martha Clyde Eskridge of Shelby, NC. His son Derrick Briscoe of Arizona. Special friends Freddie and Della Degree, a special nephew Sam Eskridge Jr. and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 30, 2020