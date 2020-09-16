1/1
Ernestine (Murray) Hamrick
1935 - 2020
Mrs. Ernestine Murray Hamrick, 84 of 114 Dixon Dairy Rd. Kings Mountain, NC passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain. She was born on November 14, 1935 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Rev. Sloan Murray and the late Mary Lee McCleary Murray.
The funeral service for Mrs. Hamrick will be private. She can be viewed from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place at Long Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Grover, NC.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
