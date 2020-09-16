Mrs. Ernestine Murray Hamrick, 84 of 114 Dixon Dairy Rd. Kings Mountain, NC passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain. She was born on November 14, 1935 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Rev. Sloan Murray and the late Mary Lee McCleary Murray.
The funeral service for Mrs. Hamrick will be private. She can be viewed from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place at Long Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Grover, NC.
