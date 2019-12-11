Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Light Oak Baptist Church
Shelby, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Light Oak Baptist Church
Shelby, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Essie Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Essie Patterson


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Essie Patterson Obituary
SHELBY - Essie Mae Patterson, 75, of 513 Blanton Street Shelby, NC, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby. She was born in Cleveland County, NC on May 1, 1944 to the late
Ernest Wilson and Bessie Mae Patterson McClinton.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Light Oak Baptist Church in Shelby, NC.

Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. at the church.

Condolences can be expressed online www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Essie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -