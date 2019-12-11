|
|
SHELBY - Essie Mae Patterson, 75, of 513 Blanton Street Shelby, NC, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby. She was born in Cleveland County, NC on May 1, 1944 to the late
Ernest Wilson and Bessie Mae Patterson McClinton.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Light Oak Baptist Church in Shelby, NC.
Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. at the church.
Condolences can be expressed online www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 11, 2019