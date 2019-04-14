|
|
MOUNT HOLLY- Estelle Delight Kincaid Pack, 87, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her home. She was born in Cherokee County, daughter of the late John Bristol and Celia Jane Sneed Kincaid. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Audlee Pack; her daughter, Sherry Cecile Pack; her son, Terry Neal Pack; her sisters, Pearl Elrod and Clara Lee Rogers; her brother, Elisha Kincaid; and special niece, Deborah Annis. Mrs. Pack was a charter member of New Bethel Baptist Church where she served as church treasurer, Sunday school teacher and choir member.
She is survived by her children, Danny Pack (Wendy), Marilyn Huskins (Roger), Barry Pack (Lisa) and Tonya Pack; her sister, Evelyn Kincaid Annis (James); her grandchildren, Suzie, Matthew, Courtney, Marcus, J.B., Johnathan, Jarrod and Lanie; her great-grandchildren, Taylor, Brandon, Brianna, Morgan and Vincent; and her great great-grandchild, Aria.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Pack will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at New Bethel Baptist Church, 4108 Mountain View Street, Gastonia. Pastor John Duncan and Andy Duncan will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Sunday at the church. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 14, 2019