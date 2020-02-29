|
|
SHELBY- Esther Ann Conley Carswell, age 96, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland. Born in Cleveland County on July 31, 1923 she was the daughter of the late Sam Wesley Conley and Nora Lee Arthur Conley. Esther was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and the Ruth Sunday school class. She was a graduate of Lattimore High School. Esther enjoyed simplicity in her life and will be remembered for her humble, gentle soul, and the love and care she gave her mother throughout her life.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Marcus Carswell, four brothers; Hershell, Hugh, Irvin and Edison Conley and one sister, Evelyn Conley Putnam.
Esther is survived by her great-nephew Kevin Conley and wife Connie of Kings Mountain; three nieces Betty Conley Willis, Imogene Conley Shaver, and Rebecca Putnam Brackett; as well many other great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, March 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Dale Byrd officiating. Burial will follow in Ross Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: Eastside Baptist Church, 1165 Wyke Rd, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Carswell.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 29, 2020