Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Ethel Patterson Obituary
SHELBY - Ethel Vess Patterson, age 98, died Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland. Born in Rutherford County on July 1, 1920. She was the daughter of the late General Roy Vess and Ella Swink Vess. She was a long time member of New Hope Baptist Church and was a member of the Winsome Sunday school class. She will be remembered for the profound love that she held for all of her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Albert H. Patterson Sr. as well as four brothers and one sister.

Ethel is survived by her two daughters, Jenny Brown and husband Rusty of Earl, Ann Patterson of Spartanburg, SC, one son Al Patterson Jr. and wife Darlina of Shelby, four sisters; Ruth Hamrick, Sue Washburn, Betty Warren, and Jeanette Bridges, three brothers; Alton Vess, Charlie Vess and Jack Vess, five grandchildren; Robby Brown, Susan White, Holly Henson, Matt Patterson and Michelle Patterson as well as three great-grandchildren Savannah Vinson, Jack and Thomas Brown and a plethora of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held 1:30 pm Saturday, April 13, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Russ Bradley officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm in the church sanctuary.

Memorials may be made to: Susan G. , Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Patterson.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 12, 2019
