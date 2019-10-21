|
|
SHELBY- Basil Eugene "Gene" Fitch, age 68, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Testa Hospice House in Kings Mountain. Born in Cleveland County on October 10, 1951, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Fitch and Minnie Warren Fitch. He retired from Timken of Gaffney after 33 years. He loved working in his garden and woodworking in his shop. Gene was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five brothers; Jesse Fitch, Lee Fitch, Bobby Fitch, Butler Fitch and Harold Fitch as well as three sisters; Dorothy Brady, Edna Wall, Shirley Greene and one sister-in-law Brenda Fitch.
Gene is survived by his son Robbie Fitch and wife Tammy of Kings Mountain, two daughters, Christy Harris and husband Todd of Forest City and Hope Shaw and husband Craig of Gaffney, SC, one bother David Fitch, two brothers-in-law Rob Brady and Bobby Greene three sisters-in-law Dot Fitch, Nancy Fitch and Sue Fitch, seven grandchildren; Nickki Robinson, Ashley Hodges, Megan Fitch, Hannah Wallace, and SeAnna Harris, Chloe Harris and Madelyn Shaw as well as seven great-grandchildren and his beloved canine Susie.
Funeral Service will be held 5:00 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Eddie Fitch officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the funeral home.
In Lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Fitch.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 21, 2019