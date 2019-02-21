|
Eula Camp, 44 passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at home.
She was born on August 2, 1974 in Cleveland County, NC to Margaret Ruth Camp Parrott and John Henry Bailey.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at noon at Golden Ridge Baptist Church with Pastor Kenneth Martin officiating and Pastor Celina Curry delivering the eulogy.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday and at other times at the home of her mother, 1711 Carson Rd. Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 21, 2019