CASAR - Evelyn Brackett Davis, 83, of Casar, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at home.
Born October 22, 1936 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late A.C. Brackett, Sr. and Ethel Whisnant Brackett. She was retired from Western Carolina Center and was a member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Jackson Davis; four sisters, Helen Newton, Betty Jo Brackett, Brenda Seagle, Margaret Short and Mary Anne Nespola; five half-sisters, Dessie Carpenter, Leonia Pruett, Polly Doster, Irene Phillips and Willard Huitt; three brothers, Roy Landrum Brackett, William Ruffin Brackett and Carmie Andrew Brackett; and half-brother, A.C. Brackett, Jr.
Survivors include nephews, Richard Short and wife, Amanda of Casar, David Hastings of Florida; nieces, Donna Hastings, Paula Quinn, Norma Jean Cook and Diane; great niece, Trina Lynn Beighley and husband, James of Shelby; great nephews, Robert Short and wife, Betsy of Shelby and Tyson Short and wife, Tanya of Connelly Springs; great-great nieces, Chloe Alexis Tirado, Malissa James, Kaitlyn James and Amanda James all of Shelby and great-great nephews, Justin Taylor Tirado of Aurora, Colorado and Michael King of Kings Mountain.
A graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday at Clover Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Padgett officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 15, 2020