Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Clover Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery
Evelyn Davis Obituary
CASAR - Evelyn Brackett Davis, 83, of Casar, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at home.

Born October 22, 1936 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late A.C. Brackett, Sr. and Ethel Whisnant Brackett. She was retired from Western Carolina Center and was a member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Jackson Davis; four sisters, Helen Newton, Betty Jo Brackett, Brenda Seagle, Margaret Short and Mary Anne Nespola; five half-sisters, Dessie Carpenter, Leonia Pruett, Polly Doster, Irene Phillips and Willard Huitt; three brothers, Roy Landrum Brackett, William Ruffin Brackett and Carmie Andrew Brackett; and half-brother, A.C. Brackett, Jr.

Survivors include nephews, Richard Short and wife, Amanda of Casar, David Hastings of Florida; nieces, Donna Hastings, Paula Quinn, Norma Jean Cook and Diane; great niece, Trina Lynn Beighley and husband, James of Shelby; great nephews, Robert Short and wife, Betsy of Shelby and Tyson Short and wife, Tanya of Connelly Springs; great-great nieces, Chloe Alexis Tirado, Malissa James, Kaitlyn James and Amanda James all of Shelby and great-great nephews, Justin Taylor Tirado of Aurora, Colorado and Michael King of Kings Mountain.

A graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday at Clover Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Padgett officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 15, 2020
