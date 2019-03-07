|
SHELBY - Evelyn ""Lucille"" Edwards, age 83, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from Hospice Wendover.
Born in Cleveland County on November 19, 1935, the daughter of the late C. Craig Whisnant and Lila Thomas Whisnant. She retired from Carolina Dairy where she met her husband of 47 years Sherrill. In her retirement she opened her home to children, Riley Blow, Annalise Bradley, Chandler and Brenn Begley, caring for them as their parents worked. Lucille was a life long member of Eastside Baptist Church where she taught G.A.'s, Sunday school, served as Sunday school secretary, and was a member of Agape Circle and Golden Circle Sunday school class where she served as treasurer. She loved to bake and will be remembered for her famous pound cakes, peanut butter and pecan pies.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Sherrill Edwards, and one brother, Ray Whisnant.
Lucille is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Oliver and husband Dale of Shelby, a son, Scott Edwards and wife Debbie of Shelby, two grandchildren, Craig Oliver and wife Tori of Shelby and Courtney Huffstetler and husband Clay of Shelby, and one sister, Carolyn Ramsey and husband Steve of Minneapolis, MN, sister-in-law JP Whisnant of Shelby who helped care for Lucille and her sons, Tracy and Kevin Whisnant and family.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Leigh Howell, for her assistance in the care of Lucille over the past year.
Funeral Service will be held 3:30 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Byrd officiating, Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, March 7, 2019 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory from 6pm until 8 pm and other times at the home of Elizabeth Oliver, 749 Pleasantdale Dr. Shelby, NC 28150.
Memorials may be made to: Eastside Baptist Church Building Fund, 1165 Wyke Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Edwards.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 7, 2019