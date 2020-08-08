Evelyn Hampton

Evelyn Kilgore Hampton, who died on Wed., Aug. 5, was known as being one of the First African-American for taking part in the first Freedom March for the Equal Rights Movement in Shelby, North Carolina.
Mrs. Hampton will have a graveside service on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 am, First Baptist Church, Badin, North Carolina.
Public Viewing on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Kelsey Funeral Home of Albemarle, Inc.
Kelsey Funeral Home of Albemarle is in charge of the arrangements.
