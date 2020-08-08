1/
Evelyn Hampton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Kilgore Hampton, who died on Wed., Aug. 5, was known as being one of the First African-American for taking part in the first Freedom March for the Equal Rights Movement in Shelby, North Carolina.

Mrs. Hampton will have a graveside service on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 am, First Baptist Church, Badin, North Carolina.

Public Viewing on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Kelsey Funeral Home of Albemarle, Inc.

Kelsey Funeral Home of Albemarle is in charge of the arrangements. www.kelseyfh.com for online

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Kelsey Funeral Home Of Albemarle Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kelsey Funeral Home Of Albemarle Inc
217 T E White Sr Dr
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-6313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kelsey Funeral Home Of Albemarle Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved