Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Cleveland Memorial Park
Evelyn Marie Beam


1952 - 2019
Evelyn Marie Beam Obituary
Ms. Evelyn Marie Beam, age 67, passed away on December 6, 2019 at Peak Resources, Shelby.
She is survived by her sister in law, Louise Ward Lancaster, niece, Wanda Lancaster, nephew, Curtis Lancaster, and two brothers, Weldon and William Lancaster.
Born on October 12, 1952 in Cleveland County, Evelyn was the daughter of the late George and Kathleen Lancaster. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin Lancaster and Dan Lancaster, and sister, Margaret Murray.
Evelyn enjoyed watching her beloved Carolina Tarheels play basketball as well as spending time with her dogs, Tipper and Snuggles.
The family is truly grateful for the love and care provided by Susie Cooke.
A graveside service will be held at Cleveland Memorial Park on Monday December 9, 2019 at noon.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 7, 2019
