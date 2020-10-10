1/1
Everette Blevins
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everette Andrew Blevins, 70, of Taylor Road, Shelby, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.

Born in Chester County, PA, on July 17, 1950, he was a son of the late William Andrew Blevins and Melissa Ileen Barker Blevins. He was a retired Truck Driver and served in the US Army.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother Kevin Blevins.

He is survived by his companion, Betty Scism; stepchildren, Rick and Rita Stafford, Mark and Phyllis Stafford all of Kings Mountain; Regina and David Bright and Denita and Randy Warren all of Shelby; two brothers, Perry Blevins and Mark Blevins both of Casar; and two sisters, Janie Bell of Kings Mountain and Erma Marla Wylie of Cherryville.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm , at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

The graveside service will be held on Monday at 2:00 pm at Mary's Grove United Methodist Church with the Rev. Keith Linzy officiating.

Memorials may be made to Veteran Affairs.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mary's Grove United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved