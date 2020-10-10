Everette Andrew Blevins, 70, of Taylor Road, Shelby, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.
Born in Chester County, PA, on July 17, 1950, he was a son of the late William Andrew Blevins and Melissa Ileen Barker Blevins. He was a retired Truck Driver and served in the US Army.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother Kevin Blevins.
He is survived by his companion, Betty Scism; stepchildren, Rick and Rita Stafford, Mark and Phyllis Stafford all of Kings Mountain; Regina and David Bright and Denita and Randy Warren all of Shelby; two brothers, Perry Blevins and Mark Blevins both of Casar; and two sisters, Janie Bell of Kings Mountain and Erma Marla Wylie of Cherryville.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm , at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
The graveside service will be held on Monday at 2:00 pm at Mary's Grove United Methodist Church with the Rev. Keith Linzy officiating.
Memorials may be made to Veteran Affairs.
