1/1
Farlyn Yelton
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Farlyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


SHELBY - Farlyn Almarellia McEntire Yelton, age 84, passed away on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Peak Resources in Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on March 11, 1936 she was the daughter of the late Horace Worth and Docia Idella Tesseneer McIntyre.

She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresboro. Farlyn graduated from Mooresboro High School and received her RN training at Shelby Hospital School of Nursing. Her nursing career was a highlight in her life. Farlyn took great pride in her work as a registered nurse She was a natural nurturer to her patients, her son, and her pet dogs. In addition to her parents, Farlyn is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Sandra Carol Yelton; her son, Bruce Stephen Yelton; and a brother, Jimmy McEntire.

Farlyn is survived by two brothers, Ted McIntyre and wife Terry of Richmond Hill Ga. and David McIntyre and wife Margaret of Lattimore; two sisters Patsy Goode of Mooresboro and Betty Earl and husband Dwight of Fort Mill SC; grandchildren, John Eric Yelton and Erica Caroline Yelton; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2:30 pm with Rev. Mike Fraizer officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Private burial will be held at Cleveland Memorial Park. Ms. Yelton will lie in repose on Tuesday, November 12, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Cecil M .Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, the family will not be present at this time.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC or American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave Dallas TX 75231.

The family asks that friends please leave them a message on the guest registry which is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved