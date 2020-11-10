SHELBY - Farlyn Almarellia McEntire Yelton, age 84, passed away on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Peak Resources in Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on March 11, 1936 she was the daughter of the late Horace Worth and Docia Idella Tesseneer McIntyre.
She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresboro. Farlyn graduated from Mooresboro High School and received her RN training at Shelby Hospital School of Nursing. Her nursing career was a highlight in her life. Farlyn took great pride in her work as a registered nurse She was a natural nurturer to her patients, her son, and her pet dogs. In addition to her parents, Farlyn is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Sandra Carol Yelton; her son, Bruce Stephen Yelton; and a brother, Jimmy McEntire.
Farlyn is survived by two brothers, Ted McIntyre and wife Terry of Richmond Hill Ga. and David McIntyre and wife Margaret of Lattimore; two sisters Patsy Goode of Mooresboro and Betty Earl and husband Dwight of Fort Mill SC; grandchildren, John Eric Yelton and Erica Caroline Yelton; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2:30 pm with Rev. Mike Fraizer officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Private burial will be held at Cleveland Memorial Park. Ms. Yelton will lie in repose on Tuesday, November 12, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Cecil M .Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, the family will not be present at this time.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC or American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave Dallas TX 75231.
