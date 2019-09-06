|
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Jackie "Fatman" Moss Jr., 32, loving father and family man, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in York County, SC. A native of Cleveland County, he is the son of Jackie Moss Sr., and Faye Mathis Moss of Kings Mountain.
Fatman was employed with Mike's Heady Duty Rollback Service. He had a love for carp fishing.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Caleb and Jaxon Moss; daughter, Kalie Moss, all of Kings Mountain; sisters, Crystal Russ of Blacksburg, and Tasha Moss of Kings Mountain; brothers, Jackie Wayne Russ and T.J. Moss and wife Allie, both of Kings Mountain.; 12 nieces and nephews; his God Mother, Vera Passmore and husband Mike; the mother of his children, Kim "Sissy" Williams, honorary friends, Rick Woodward and Josh Murray; and favorite aunt, Tammy Suttles, all of Kings Mountain.
Funeral services will be held 2pm, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Sun Rise Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dennis Harmon officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior, at the church, and other times at the family home. Burial will follow the service in Mountain Rest Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Mike's Heavy Duty Rollback Service, 130 Penny Dr., Kings Mountain, NC 28086, at help defray final expenses.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation in Kings Mountain
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 6, 2019