Faye Dellinger
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Faye Murray Dellinger, age 70, of Kings Mountain passed away on September 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Shelby, NC to the late William "Bud" and Ora Hunt Murray. She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Thomas Wayne Murray and brother William Steve Murray of Ellenboro, NC
She worked as the secretary for St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Kings Mountain for 39 years. She was a member of Patterson Grove Baptist Church in Kings Mountain where she shared her musical talents serving as organist for many years as well as singing in the choir.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, E. Wayne Dellinger; daughter Melissa Dellinger Putnam and husband Darrin of Kings Mountain; daughter, Maggie Dellinger Mayes and husband Shani of Taylorsville, NC; granddaughter Deyawna Rollinson, step grandchildren; Jalen and Lydia Mayes and great granddaughter, Londyn Lane.
Memorial Service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Patterson Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Hendrick officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Patterson Grove Baptist Church, 301 Oak Grove Road, Kings Mountain NC 28086 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com



Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Patterson Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
